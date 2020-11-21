The death total from COVID-19 has increased to 47 in Hopkins County.
Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach confirmed Friday that one more person has died this week from COVID-19 bringing the total that have died in the county just this week to three.
The health department reported 29 new cases on Friday bringing the total cases to ever be documented in Hopkins County to 1,621. With a death total of 47 and 1,065 recovered from the virus, there are now 509 active cases in the county.
COVID-19 numbers in the state have caused more mandates to be put in place this week from Gov. Andy Beshear including limiting the number of people inside gyms, prohibiting indoor dining, limiting the capacity of event venues and taking all schools to virtual learning.
These mandates are in place for the next three to six weeks, according to Beshear.
On the county level, the health department announced that all positive cases must contact others they have come into contact with.
“This is a change in the Department of Public Health Protocol to accommodate the overwhelming number of new cases daily,” according to an announcement from the health department “If someone notifies you that you are a contact to them, and they have COVID-19, please quarantine for 14 days from your last exposure to that person.”
Beach said the department will still contact positive cases that are brought in for testing and high risk groups.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.