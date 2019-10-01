There were only winners at a local competition held in Madisonville Saturday. The smiles on the faces of those involved said it all.
Twelve Pennyrile Soap Box Derby Super Kids competed at the derby's course on Baldwin Drive. With the fastest recorded time, Brennan Cummings, 7, of Nebo was this year's champion. He will represent the Pennyrile Super Kids at the National Championships in Akron, Ohio, next year.
The National Super Kids race has been in existence since September 2001 and is for physically and mentally challenged children. The local
competition started in 2008, said Brien Terry, president of the Pennyrile Soap Box Association.
To the families and racers, this event is a big deal, said Pennyrile Super Kids Chair Linda Ramsey.
"It's a big deal, people don't know what a big deal it is, because the fact that these kids don't ever get to do anything else, but they compete in the Soap Box Derby," she said. "You know, there's not a lot of things for special needs kids to do."
Ramsey said she got involved with Super Kids because of her grandson Isaac, who has down syndrome. When Isaac competed, she said, he went to nationals twice.
Because some of the racers may be visually impaired, the organization creates an even playing field for each super kid by supplying a driver. Last year's Super Kids Champion Madison Sulawske, who has epilepsy, was driven by her brother, reigning Soap Box Derby World Champion, Landen Watson.
"I love driving my sister," he said. "I love to bring her that happiness that she can't really experience very often."
Sulawske's mother, Brandy Murphy, said the derby is something everyone should experience.
"It's neat, and it's an experience. Last year it was two degrees outside, so it was very cold, which is better for Madison," said Murphy. "It's just a nice opportunity that an organization takes some time for kids who have special needs because it's not every day that they get to do things like this. They have a lot more bad days than good days, so any day that somebody takes time out of their lives and their schedule to make it better for them, it's pretty awesome."
When Terry and his wife founded the Pennyrile Soap Box Derby Super Kids, they felt a strong sense of obligation to share the experience with others.
"When you have a child with a disability, you don't know what to think in the beginning - it's just kind of like somebody took the air out of your sails," said Terry, who has a child with high functioning autism. "It's not like somebody can give you instructions on things. What you've got to figure out is that you have to learn it the hard way, from trial and error."
Terry's son participated in the traditional Soap Box Derby and made it to nationals. He said that people have to see what works for their children because each child is different. In his family's second year of competing, they heard about Super Kids.
"We went and watched it. After that, we were hooked," said Terry. "We said we were lucky enough that our children could race regular Soap Box Derby, but we thought it was our obligation that we get children that don't have an opportunity to do this, and we've been doing it ever since."
