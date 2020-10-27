The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission has approved up to $131,157.60 for a bike trail project at Grapevine Lake in Madisonville.
At Monday’s meeting, the commission reviewed the project details presented to them from the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board, and agreed to pay the 40% asked for the project by the city in their proposal.
The City of Madisonville will pay 60% of the project, with the total cost of the project estimated to be $327,898.
According to Tricia Noel, the executive director of the commission, the total approved will be for the first three phases of the project.
“After those phases, phases four and five will be considered,” said Noel, adding that prices for that part of the project had not been established yet.
The first part would replace four miles of trail on the west side of the boat access road, the second phase would be replacing three miles of trail on the east side of the boat access road, and the third phase would be to create two half mile directional trails that parallel each side of the boat ramp access.
The first phase is expected to cost an estimated $136,244; the second phase is expected to cost an estimated $118,800 and the third phase is expected to cost an estimated $72,874.
