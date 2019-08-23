By Kelly Farrell
The Paducah Sun
U.S. Rep. James Comer provided an update on the "full-fledged trade war" with China for Paducah Rotarians on Wednesday and the need for manufacturing in rural America.
Comer, who represents the 1st Congressional District, served as this week's speaker for Rotary Club of Paducah at the Myre River Room in the Carson Center. He addressed a number of issues, ranging from industrial hemp to Endangered Species Act. His main topic centered on trade agreements and the ongoing trade dispute with China, describing it as a battle the country must participate in.
"I don't like participating in it," said Comer, R-Tompkinsville. "If you ask me, 'Do you support or oppose tariffs?' I will say, 'I oppose tariffs,' but at the rate we've been going in losing manufacturing in rural America, I think it's something that has to be done. And I feel confident that, at the end of the day, we're going to be victorious and this short-term pain will lead to long-term gain."
A former state commissioner of agriculture, Comer said he has soybeans that decrease in value every day, just as many farmers in the area do, referring to the dispute. But it's not just affecting commodities, he said.
"(Business magnate Warren Buffett) makes a very good point in very simple terms: 'You can't outsource everything.' You have to make some things in a country," he said. "If you continue to outsource everything, eventually your prosperous country will end up in poverty. You have to produce some things in the United States and the trend wasn't going in the right direction. We were outsourcing more and more and more into China."
China's labor and environmental laws are also different, which results in a uneven playing field, he said.
Comer emphasized the importance of having good-paying jobs in rural areas, such as Carlisle and Hickman counties. Manufacturing is the "obvious solution," adding that rural areas lost jobs after the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) because factory positions went elsewhere.
Comer said more suburban areas and places with private sector investment or those with universities were able to adapt to the "new world order," but rural America got left behind.
"I think if we're going to rebuild rural America, we have to do it with manufacturing," he said. "If we don't have some type of fair trade with China, then I don't think there's any future for manufacturing in rural America."
As for other countries, Comer shared information on the new deal with Mexico and Canada that he thinks is a "positive development" for trade. Comer believes the deal, United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), will be brought for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives in September.
With 435 members in the House, 218 are needed to pass a bill.
"If my math is right, there are close to 300 votes for USMCA. That's something that's very important -- not just for agriculture, but also manufacturing in this district. We don't make cars and trucks ... but we make a lot of parts for the automotive industry in this congressional district."
In the quest to bounce back from Briggs loss, building may hold key
By John Wright
Murray Ledger & Times
MURRAY -- In discussing last week's news that the Briggs & Stratton manufacturing facility in Murray would be closing, Murray Calloway Economic Development Corporation President Mark Manning immediately focused on two advantages the community has going forward.
First was the available workforce, as the plant's closing is going to produce opportunities for potential suitors to take advantage of the talents and experience of more than 600 people in a community that is also home to a highly respected engineering program at a four-year university.
The other was the soon-to-be-vacated building along Main Street in the eastern part of the city's downtown area. Manning said there is a lot to offer with that sprawling facility, which he estimates occupies between 200,000 and 250,000 square feet.
"The building itself may be a little old; it's rough around the edges, but it's a good building," Manning said, invoking a brief history lesson that he hopes could provide the blueprint to success. "That was the Tappan building (for a home appliance company that left in 1980) and, when Tappan left, the community was able to get control of that building and attract Briggs & Stratton. It was Briggs & Stratton's first plant outside of Milwaukee (Wisconsin).
"I talked to one of the senior people at Briggs (last week), and they really haven't gotten that far, as far as what they think about the future of the building. I did express that we want to be a big part of that decision and I'm hopeful that in the very near future, they will allow an evaluation of their facility as it relates to our purposes."
Manning said the process of evaluating the building would involve several engineers and environmental experts.
"It's not a situation of you walking through a house and deciding if you like it or not. It's much more complicated than that," he said. "There are some very good things about that building. It has a tremendous amount of infrastructure, lots of power, lots of natural gas. It's set up for heavy manufacturing, and those are good things.
"The things we really have to evaluate is making sure there's no environmental issues that would prohibit someone from acquiring the property. That would be No. 1, along with looking at the footprint."
Manning said the building by today's standards is "a good-size building" that is not much beyond average.
"It might be a good fit for a smaller company or a slightly smaller company, but we just don't know that," he said, adding that he had received some inquiries about the building after the news broke last week. "A. You don't know how serious they are at this point and there are 'tire kickers' everywhere. B, until we have a thorough evaluation of that building, I won't say it's pointless, but it's not orderly."
Murray also has a history of filling a vacated major industrial facility, and actually has done it twice. In 1985, Briggs & Stratton filled the vacancy left by the Tappan plant's departure. Then came the more recent comeback, one that Manning was able to witness with the Pella windows and doors company choosing to fill the facility left vacant by the departure of Mattel in 2001. Within about a year, Pella was committing to that mission and Manning recalled last week how Mattel equipment was being moved out of the facility at the same time Pella materials were being moved into it.
"We have skilled people that are very marketable in today's environment, so we have an attractive labor force in a very attractive community," Manning said. "Now, unfortunately, it does look like the manufacturing economy is slowing down right now, but there is somebody out there that needs what we have and we will do our best to find them and make it easy for them to find us.
" 'Comfortable' is not a word I want to use at this point (as far as knowing Murray's bounce-back history). I will not be comfortable until we replace these jobs and more."
Henderson man accused in torture case pleadsto amended charges
By Beth Smith
The Henderson Gleaner
HENDERSON -- A Henderson resident accused of beating and burning a woman in front of her child has pleaded guilty to amended charges.
Jacob Bates, 30, entered a guilty plea this week in Henderson Circuit Court to first-degree unlawful imprisonment, amended from kidnapping, and fourth-degree assault, amended from second-degree assault. He faces five years in prison.
The charges stem from a situation in March in which Bates, along with two women, tortured another woman, according to court papers filed in the Henderson Judicial Center. Henderson police said the victim's 9-year-old daughter was present for some of the assault.
Henderson Police Detective Shannon Troutman said the victim suffered several knots on her head, a cigarette burn to one of her feet and some teeth were coming through the skin of her mouth. In addition, the victim's eyes were almost swollen shut, he said.
The woman's child was not physically hurt.
Two other women -- Melinda Cabell and Christina Sisk, both of Henderson -- were also charged in connection with the beating and holding the woman and child against their will. The status of each of their cases was unavailable.
During a past court hearing, Troutman said there were two stories circulating as to why the victim was held and tortured.
"Sisk told me that she'd been warned that the victim was going to steal her tax refund," Troutman testified.
When Sisk, Bates and Cabell confronted the victim, "Sisk said she hit (the victim), but that it was Bates who knocked her down and stomped on her. Sisk said that Cabell had backhanded (the victim) across the mouth."
The victim told Troutman that during the attack, she was often called a snitch and accused of trying to steal a tax refund. "She said she believed it was a combination of those things" which led to the attack, the detective testified.
Bates and Cabell are currently lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center.
