Back in Time

The graduating class from Mortons Gap High School in 1936 included, front row, left to right, Maureen Peyton, Abigail Sisk Tyson, Minnie Ruth Maxwell Wilkerson and Ina Dillingham. Back row, left to right, included Joe Shelton Brown, E.B. Welch, Bobby Cummins, Mennon Wilkerson, John H. Morton, Clarence Suthard and Clay Braden. This photo appeared in the 1986 Historical Society of Hopkins County's Year Book.

