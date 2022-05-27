Memorial Day weekend marks not just a time to honor those who have given their lives for our country, but also the official kick-off of summer. In Madisonville that means more activities at out local city parks.
Madisonville Parks and Recreations officially opens the City Park Pool and Splash Pad today for those looking to cool off from the heat. The pool is opened Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Although there is a fee to use the pool, the Splash Pad is free and open to the public. It will be in operation from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
While at the park, guests can also enjoy the city’s nine hole golf course, playground, dog park, mini-golf and disc golf courses.
The city’s Spray Park at Festus Claybon Park also opened for the summer beginning today. It is also free for all to use.
