Before approving the calendar for the 2021-22 school session, the Dawson Springs Board of Education considered some changes to the current school calendar at its meeting on Monday evening.
February 15 and March 12 were originally scheduled as Professional Development (PD) days for the Panther faculty, but given the extended period of Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff members have accrued the mandatory number of PD days and then some.
Superintendent Leonard Whalen proposed to “pick up February 15 and March 12 as regular in-person school days if they are not needed for weather or illness make-up days.”
“The two days, if not used as make-up days — these two days will be taken off the end of the (current) school calendar and make students’ last day May 26 pending no other changes,” said Whalen.
The Board approved Whalen’s request.
“We should end the school year with 175 instructional days — virtual or in-person,” said Whalen.
No other action was taken during the brainstorming session in regards to attending school during spring break or hosting summer school.
Director of Pupil Personnel Kent Workman, who leads the District Calendar Committee, presented the Board with the fruits of the committee’s labor. According to the calendar, the first day of school for students next school year will be Aug. 11, with their last day of classes occurring on May 20. Fall break is planned for Oct. 4-8; winter break Dec. 20-31; with spring break scheduled for Apr. 4-8.
In other news, the Board:
• approved the return of students to school in-person on the Purple/Gold hybrid schedule beginning on February 1, pending no significant increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the county before that time.
• scheduled meeting dates for 2021, which will be the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m., except for June 24. The meeting in June traditionally coincides with the fiscal year calendar, which ends on June 30.
• reviewed the staffing policies for 2021-22, as carried over from the current school year, with potential modifications based on funding and/or budget reductions. The policies were approved.
• agreed to entertain sealed bids for campus lawn mowing, trimming, and landscape maintenance, of which the service will be provided from Mar. to Dec. 31.
• accepted the revised NTI plan as presented by Chief Academic Officer Larry Cavanah.
