The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce is working on a Summer to ReMember event to help bring some enthusiasm and excitement back into local businesses.
Chamber President Lisa Miller said it is ReMember to hopefully get some people to rejoin the chamber.
“We are hoping to bring 150 new members into the chamber,” she said. “We have been at that number before. We have been at 650 previously, and now we are at 500. We would like to spring back to that number.”
The chamber is working with Your Chamber Connection on the Summer to ReMember to get the community enthused about small business connections.
“I feel like through COVID and everything else that people have lost their enthusiasm,” said Miller.
Miller said she knows it has been financially difficult for many businesses lately, but she feels the chamber offers a great value for what members pay.
“The smallest member pays $320 a year,” she said. “We feel like the benefits we give them will outweigh their costs if they use them.”
In the last 18 months, the chamber has created several member benefits including health insurance and retirement options for small businesses, spearheaded the “Kindness Initiative,” produced a magazine with a membership directory, conducted 39 workshops, had 24 new business ribbon cuttings, hosted nine large scale events including State of the Cities and County address, Evening of the Stars, and the Chamber Golf Classic Tournament.
They fought for pro-business practices statewide by supporting the Investment & Jobs Act, bipartisan infrastructure, and tax reform. The chamber also supported the N. Main Improvement Project and the conditional use of drive-thru windows in the central business district.
The chamber recruited five Chairman Leaders to oversee their teams to raise awareness of the business community. The leaders are Julie Barritt from Heritage Homes, Libby Spencer from Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, Karen Tapp from Brightview Health, Terry Douglas from Independence Bank, and Katy McGlothlin from Farmers Bank & Trust.
Each chairman recruited five people, who then recruited five people. The teams will get together on Tuesday, Aug. 16 to call people in the community they know who might be interested in learning about all the chamber has to offer.
“They are going to come in here and call people they know,” said Miller. “Who do you know that is not on this list? We are not going to drag it out for months.”
If each team member has just one or two people sign up to join the chamber, then they will have reached the overall goal of 150 new members. She said they are also going to ask the businesses who work in the county, but may not be based in the county if they want to join the chamber.
Miller said once the day of calling is over the next two days, Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18, will involve picking up membership checks and taking new member packets to businesses.
They will have a big party for everyone involved on Thursday as a thank you.
“We are just thankful that all of these people have agreed to volunteer their time, their energy, and their contacts with us,” said Miller.
If anyone is interested in becoming a chamber member, contact them at 270-821-3435.
