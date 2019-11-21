Details lacking for regional Real ID office in city

Madisonville is one of 12 cities that has been selected to issue the state's new Real ID licenses, said Naitore Djigbenou, the public affairs executive director for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Currently, the time frame for when and where the office will start issuing the IDs is "fluid," she said.
The Real ID is a new license form that is accepted federally. If a person wishes to fly domestically or visit restricted federal facilities -- such as a military base or the White House -- they will need the new voluntary travel ID.
The standard license is still available through the county clerk's office, said Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman.
"Until further notice, the Hopkins County Circuit Clerk's Office and all of the clerk offices in the state of Kentucky will continue to issue the regular credentials, as the transportation cabinet is working on opening up field offices around the
state to process the Real ID," she said. "It was an agreement between the circuit court clerks, the Administration Office of the Court and the Transportation Cabinet that it would best if the Transportation Cabinet take over the Real ID."
Clerk offices in Franklin and Woodford counties began issuing Real IDs this summer but soon found they were having staffing issues in the county-by-county approach they took, said Djigbenou. In September, they shifted their strategy to a regional effort in hopes of complying with the federally mandated Oct. 1, 2020, deadline to begin issuing the IDs.
The Real ID costs $24 for four years and $48 for eight years; however, if you've recently obtained or renewed your standard license when the Real ID rolls out in Hopkins County, you will only have to pay a $15 upgrade fee.
"I've had several people call me and ask, 'My license is getting ready to expire, do I need to wait?' " said Bowman. "No, don't wait. If your license is about ready to expire, you need to come in and get your license renewed."
