Airport's T-hangar project remains in hold pattern

"Winter is coming," said Lowell Sharkey, a member of the Madisonville's airport board.
With colder weather fast approaching, frustrations are starting to build for board members as the long-talked about T-hangar project remains in a hold pattern. Each member of the committee voiced their frustration during Monday's monthly meeting.
Currently, the board is waiting on a letter from the Federal Aviation Administration to break ground on the project. Once the letter is in hand, funds the airport received from the state last month will be made available. However, Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said that letter could come
See T-hangar/Page A3
today, tomorrow, or next month.
Riddle said initially he was pleased when he received a letter from the FAA last month, which seemingly approved funds from the Kentucky Department of Aviation to complete the project. Riddle believed the airport board's budget would only have to pay $10,000 more into the project, which he said was manageable.
However, Randy Hudgins from Barge Design Solutions, the engineering firm behind the T-hangar project, called the FAA for clarification. Hudgins found out that instead of the $10,000 difference, it could be as high as $150,000 to $160,000 because the FAA did not want to use their money to reimburse KDA.
Riddle said in his discussions with the FAA he learned that they had not fully realized what has happened since the project began. In a meeting this past month, the FAA believed that the rains were the only factor holding up the project.
"They made the comment that the rain made the soil soft and if the contractor had done a better job, he would have beaten the rains," said Riddle. "That wasn't the truth, so we thought well, they don't understand."
After this meeting, Barge Design Solutions created a timeline of events regarding the entire project in an effort to help the FAA better understand the scope of what had taken place since September 2018 when the project was approved.
Last Thursday, Riddle said there was a conference call between the airport, the FAA and the KDA.
Duane Johnson, civil engineer for the FAA, asked what Riddle thought were "positive questions," which leads Riddle to believe the FAA is willing to work with him to see the project completed.
"What ended up happening, Johnson said that they'd get us a letter," Riddle said.
Riddle said he stressed the urgency when talking to the FAA. He said he conveyed how the "city is losing money on rent, there are upset aircraft owners and you all just don't seem to be moving like we think you ought to."
Riddle went on to explain to the board that the FAA wouldn't give him a time frame for when the letter would come in.
A motion was carried by the board to request the city declare an emergency for the project. Doing this will help fund the winterization to complete the asphalt on the taxiing road so that pilots can easily access the current hangars.
If the airport receives the letter from the FAA within the next few days, the project will move forward and ground will finally break, said Riddle. However, if the letter is not received from the FAA by Friday, the airport will officially request the city to provide emergency funding to winterize the project.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.