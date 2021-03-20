The Second Chance Employer program is continuing to assist some incarcerated citizens with finding employment in the county.
Ray Hagerman, president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said the program began in 2019 and places like the City of Madisonville and other businesses have participated in the program that helps some incarcerated citizens find employment after their release.
“Historically, most employment situations here and other places, if you ever committed a felony, you got thrown out of the resume pile,” said Hagerman. “We spoke to some employers and asked if we could just interview people and get their background and find out what the issue was for them to commit the felony, and determine if they changed their life, and we can give them a second chance.”
Hagerman said other ideas that have stemmed from this program include working with disabled citizens and getting them back into the workforce.
“It is just one of those things we have to be creative and not only get more people here, but fix people, and make gainful employment available to people who haven’t had it available in a while,” he said.
Melanie Tapp, business relationship director for the Economic Development Corporation, said hiring remains solely up to the companies.
“Many places legally cannot hire depending on what type of criminal record it is,” said Tapp.
Hillary Croft, with the Hopkins County Child Support Unit, said her office also works with Tapp and People Plus — a staffing agency with a Hopkins County location — to help with job placement.
She said the program has been an important part of getting individuals gainfully employed.
Croft added that the enforcement of child support payment goes hand-in-hand with getting individuals employed.
“We have parties that have some type of criminal record and businesses that are willing to look past that and understand that mistakes happen, and that is awesome and great for our community,” said Croft.
Croft said the partnership between People Plus, the economic development office and the child support unit also is a way to advertise work available for anyone job searching by sharing posts on their Facebook pages about upcoming job fairs and position availability.
Samantha Beeny, operations manager at People Plus, said the agency also assists with resume building and preparing people for interviews. The service is for anyone who needs the assistance, not just those that have been incarcerated.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the city has hired 21 people through this program since 2019.
“We are struggling with finding enough people to fill all the jobs in the city as a whole, not just as the city government,” said Cotton. “We felt this was an opportunity. People make mistakes in their life, but the way the system has been set up for so long across the board was that if you had a felony, it was hard to get a good job.”
Cotton said the city also worked with the jail’s Score Program, allowing the city to hire individuals and let them work while still incarcerated, allowing them to save funds for when they were released.
“When they come out, they are more successful coming back into society, having a place to go and having resources to be able to live, because a lot of them don’t have that opportunity,” said Cotton, adding that the city also has hired people that have reached a certain level of completion of the county’s drug court program.
“We are thankful to be part of it and have an opportunity to do it,” said Cotton. “I’m hoping that it has made a difference in the lives of those we have been able to hire.”
