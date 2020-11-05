Two parades, Veterans’ Day and Christmas, that are normally an anticipated tradition in Hopkins County have been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, alternative options are being offered.
According to Sara Lutz, public relations director for the City of Madisonville, a virtual Veterans’ Day ceremony will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
The event will allow people to tune into the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityof madisonvilleky to watch a broadcast that honors all veterans.
“Please tune in as we honor and thank all who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces,” Lutz wrote in a news release.
In the first Facebook Live update from Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton in nearly a month, Whitifeld announced the Christmas parade normally sponsored by the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club has been canceled.
“Right now it is just not the safe thing to do,” Whitfield, a member of the Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Club, said.
Instead of the parade, the club will host Home for Christmas Parade of Lights from Dec. 5-19.
“Our community will get to vote on their favorite Christmas displays,” said Whitfield. “There will be an interactive map to help you see those displays. Anybody can participate in this.”
For more information and to enter into the parade, visit www.madisonvillenoonkiwanis.com/christmas-parade/ or call Stephanie Townsell at 270-836-8737 or Amy Keith at 270-841-7155 or email madisonvillenoonkiwanis@gmail.com.
Also during the live update, Cotton and Whitfield talked about the most current Hopkins County COVID-19 numbers.
The Hopkins County Health Department reports 39 new cases were confirmed on Wednesday bringing the total number of cases in the county to 1,205. With the death total remaining at 43 and 822 recovered from the virus, there are now 340 active cases in the county.
Both Whitfield and Cotton echoed Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach and Gov. Andy Beshear about the importance of wearing a face mask, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings especially as the weather grows colder.
“This is a real virus. I’ve heard numerous times that this would go away after the election,” Cotton said. “The election was last night and this virus is still here. The goal is to make sure that we are not spreading it and that we are staying out of the hospital.”
“After the shutdown, I think everybody was tired of being cooped up,” Whitfield. “Once the spreading starts, it spreads fast.”
“This is related to a lot of small social gatherings,” said Cotton. “The governor’s recommendations are not to be together along with wearing a mask, washing our hands and using hand sanitizer. A lot of us have gotten relaxed … what we are seeing is that the virus is spreading among those groups.”
“We have holidays coming,” said Whitfield. “Families are probably going to be getting together in doors, and that is the most dangerous place to be with this virus. I know we hear people who are made about the mask … no they are not 100% effective but if you cough or sneeze there is that barrier. We are asking people to take the precautions … we are trying to keep people from overwhelming our hospital system.”
Cotton reminded viewers that Beshear mandated the use of masks and to still support businesses in a safe way.
“In our retail and restaurants, we need you to not be frustrated and upset with those businesses. We need you to support them,” said Cotton.
On Wednesday, Hopkins County was considered a red zone because of the average amount of cases per 100,000 people, which is calculated by taking the total number of unique cases in each county over the past seven days, divided by seven to get a daily average, divided by the U.S. census bureau county population and multiplied by 100,000 to get the incidence per 100,000 people. A red zone is over 25 cases per 100,000 people. As of Wednesday, Hopkins County had an average of 39.3.
To respond to this classification, Cotton reminded viewers that the Madisonville City Hall has been closed to foot traffic in the office, but said that business can still be conducted through the drive through, online and over the phone.
“As long as we are in the orange or red, that is how we will conduct business,” said Cotton.
Whitfield said the Hopkins County Judicial Center also will remain closed to in person until the county is no longer a red zone.
“We’ve gotten a lot of questions asking if the governor is going to shut us down again,” said Whitfield. “We don’t know that. We do know that it is a possibility if we don’t start working to bring these numbers down.”
The next Facebook Live update will be on Friday and can be viewed on the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page.
