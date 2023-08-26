The MCC Singers are starting their 2023-24 season with a winter concert at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts.
Dr. Bill Thomas, the MCC Singers director, said there is no audition for the choral ensemble, which is open to community members in high school and up. He said non-music readers are welcome as well.
“You’re invited to be part of the group as we prepare our Christmas program,” said Thomas.
The first rehearsal of the season is at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. New and returning singers will meet in room C-90 in the John H. Gray building on the Madisonville Community College north campus. Regular rehearsals are held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays throughout the season.
The chorus will combine with the all-community Winds of Christmas and other small instrumental ensembles. There are no auditions for wind ensemble players, but they need at least two years of playing experience.
Thomas said a new component was being introduced this year, an auditioned children’s choir for students in third through eighth grades which will be featured in at least one piece with the MCC Singers.
Audition dates for the children’s choir will be announced on the Glema Center’s website and social media pages.
The MCC Singers Community Christmas concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Glema. Tickets are available at the box office and GlemaCenter.org.
Anyone interested in joining one of the wind ensembles should contact Bill Thomas at 270-339-9482 or billtrainthomas@gmail.com. To learn more about joining the MCC Singers, contact Toby Roberts at 270-824-8652, by email at Toby.Roberts@kctcs.edu, or attend the first rehearsal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.