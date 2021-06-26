As the Fourth of July nears and preparations for a celebration are finalized, pet owners also need to prepare their animals for the loud noises and bright lights.
Hopkins County Humane Society Executive Director Dustin Miller said the shelter will be hosting a microchip clinic starting at 9 a.m. on Monday at the shelter.
“We try to do that every year right before the Fourth of July because more animals go missing the fourth or fifth of July than any other day of the year,” he said.
If an animal runs away and makes it to the shelter, they can have the animal reunited within 20 minutes if the animal is microchipped, he said. If the animal is not chipped, then the average time to reunite the animal and owner is three to four days.
Miller said the cost of the event is $10 for each animal microchipped. There are also some tips pet owners can use to keep their animals safer during the holiday.
Bringing outside animals inside, especially around the fourth and fifth of July, will help prevent them from running away, he said. Once they are inside, he suggests having a TV or radio on to drown out the outside noise, and pulling the curtains or the blinds closed will stop light from coming through.
“Some animals may not hear the sounds, but they do see the flashes of light, and that can be discerning as well,” said Miller.
Now that warmer weather is here, fireworks are not the only thing pets need to be protected from. He said the key in the summer is to ensure outside animals have adequate shelter in the shade and proper ventilation.
“The doghouse you had for the winter may not be adequate for the summer months,” said Miller.
Aside from shelter and the placement of that shelter, pets also need plenty of water. He said the water can be cool, but ice water is not necessary.
“Especially if the animal is super overheated, you do not want to give ice water, but room temperature water,” said Miller.
As COVID-19 restrictions lessen, he said the shelter is seeing an influx of adoptions, and the shelter’s intakes are about average for the time of year.
“We plateaued with surrenders around November, and then we started seeing the decrease happen around March or April,” said Miller. “So, now we are back to normal surrender levels.”
The shelter is allowing court-ordered community service volunteers in and by Aug. 1 they hope to open the shelter up to all volunteers, said Miller.
“It is certainly very nice to have the extra help,” he said. “It makes it much easier on me and my staff.”
June is also adopt a cat month, and the shelter is doing half price on all adoptions of cats and kittens, Miller said.
Anyone interested in adopting a cat or kitten, or who wants more information on the chip event, can visit the Hopkins County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or their website www.hopkinscountyhumane society.com.
