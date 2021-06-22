The Madisonville Annexation and Zoning Committee meeting on Monday yielded more discussion of the first draft of a new ordinance regarding food trucks in the city limits.
This draft comes after a discussion in March the city had when Debbie Todd, who oversees the city’s zoning and permits department, updated the committee on the ordinance that currently allows food trucks to be at one location for 14 days except for the downtown area, which restricts the trucks to being in a location to three days.
According to a drafted ordinance the committee reviewed Monday night, the wording regarding the 14 consecutive days has been removed along with the operating restrictions of three consecutive days at one location and a line has been added stating that “all mobile food vehicles must be removed from their vending locations at the end of each vending day unless the owner of the mobile food vehicle is the same as the owner of the property on which it is located.”
The hours of operations would also change and would be from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day.
“There’s no time limit at all now, not even downtown,” said Todd at Monday’s meeting. “You do have to move it every night, you can’t keep it out and we changed the hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.”
Madisonville Council member Chad Menser asked about the hours of operations.
“Why do we care when someone operates a mobile food truck?” he asked. “I want to stay out of businesses’ way, personally. I don’t want to be restrictive in that aspect.”
He referred to fellow council member Amy Cruz, who works third shift.
“We have no access Friday and Saturday night,” she said. “There’s a lot of people in this town that work overnight.”
Another topic of discussion was permits the food trucks would have to have to operate.
As the ordinance reads now, food trucks need to have an annual mobile food permit from the Mobile Food Administrator.
“We do not charge for food permits either,” said Todd. “The permit is required, there is just not a fee.”
“I think that is something that has been brought to my attention is that there’s not a food truck permit and a lot of people are saying as we have outside vendors come in, that hurts our businesses,” said Menser. “There’s no fee with those … so that is hurting our businesses that are in town. I did receive some feedback from there talking about us not charging a fee for outside vendors.”
Council member Adam Townsend also talked about the fee of the permit saying the original mobile food vendor fee proposed in August 2018 was $100.
“I brought up not wanting a fee at the beginning because I thought to throw a $100 annual fee on there ... when they are looking to come into town to set up for a few days out of the year … that it might hurt a business,” he said. “I think now, a few years later, we have looked back at it and thought maybe a fee is something that is not going to keep a business from coming here.”
Townsend said he was open to the idea of a fee being added but said it did not have to be $100.
Todd said when this ordinance was first written, there were not as many food truck businesses as there are now.
Townsend said it went from three or four food trucks operating in the city to now there are around 20 that operate sometime in the year throughout the city.
Council member Misty Cavanaugh said she felt $100 for the year was not unreasonable, especially since the newly drafted ordinance was taking away the 14-day restriction for trucks to be at one location.
No action was taken on the ordinance.
At the city council meeting that followed, the council unanimously approved the second reading of a budget amendment to account for changes in revenue and expenses in the current fiscal year.
According to the ordinance, amendments included an amended general fund revenues to include $320,000 in grant revenues.
The Madisonville Police Department expenses increased by $200,000 for the purchase of grant funded dispatch center equipment.
The Madisonville Regional Airport expenses increased by $120,000 due to grant funded facility improvements.
Municipal Aid Fund revenues increased by $237,000 due to special discretionary funds from the state.
City Finance Director Cory Alexander said the increase in Municipal Aid expenses is for additional street paving, which was funded by the discretionary monies.
An increase in Restaurant Tax revenue was also amended, showing an increase of $240,000 and $340,000 in local organization contributions.
According to the ordinance, the Restaurant Tax Fund expenses increased by $580,000 for projects including the Grapevine Bike Trails, Nature Park Playground at Mahr Park and the Sports Complex project, which is a shared project between the City of Madisonville and Hopkins County government.
The revenue in the sanitation fund also was amended for a $250,000 increase due to a rate increase that was approved on April 5. There was also an increase in the sanitation fund expenses of $250,000 for operating costs.
Three motions were passed to allow for funding for part of three tourism projects, including $100,000 for renovations and upgrades to Event Barn B at Mahr Park Arboretum, $39,000 for engineering for a bridge project that would connect Grapevine Park to Madisonville City Park and $1 million as a downpayment on the sports complex project. These expenses will be taken from the Restaurant Tax funds.
