The Event Barn at Mahr Park Arboretum is nearing completion with just some small details left to complete, according to Mahr Park Arboretum Director Ashton Robinson.
To celebrate the completion of the renovation, the city will be hosting an open house at the more than 5,000 square foot event venue on Friday.
The open house will span most of the day to allow for the community to visit with COVID safety measures in place.
“We will welcome our business and organization visitors from noon to 3 p.m. and the community from 3 to 6 p.m.,” according to Sara Lutz, public relations director for Madisonville. “We will be serving refreshments throughout the day. We are also very excited to feature several local music artists playing on the beautiful outdoor patio during the event.”
Musical performances will include Rufus Baker and Julia Sizemore from noon to 1:30 p.m., Rachel Crick and Hunter Bishop from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Spencer Holley from 3 to 4 p.m., Johnny Keyz from 4 to 5 p.m. and Luci Bess from 5 to 6 p.m.
The space provides a catering kitchen, back patio, VIP room, a space for a band, buffet or party space, furnished entry and registration room, roll-up glass doors, rustic wood beams and batten walls, herringbone wood features and white round tables and chairs.
“The outside patio is about 3,600 square feet, and offers a big area for outside events,” said Robinson.
Robinson said she expects the event space to be a way to make the Madisonville area more marketable.
“I think it will encourage a lot of people to come into the park and bring more people in even from out of town visiting for conferences or weddings,” said Robinson. “I think the community needs a place like this. There’s not a place like this in Madisonville.”
Robinson said bookings have already been made this week.
“As far as using the facility, we are just following CDC guidelines whatever they are at the time and we will change with them whatever it may be,” said Robinson. “We have started booking this week and open house is kind of the kick off of that.”
For more information, email mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com or call 270-584-9017.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.