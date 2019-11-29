Back in Time

With the start of high school basketball season just days away, this photo from The Messenger's archives will likely put a smile on many faces. Pictured are members of the Second Region Championship West Hopkins Rebellettes from the early 1990s, who were led by head coach Nancy Oldham.
