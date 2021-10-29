During Tuesday night’s meeting of the Hanson City Commission, Terry Nelson was appointed to serve on the Board of Adjusters for the city.
Hanson City Clerk Casey Pearson said the City of Hanson has to have three members on the Board of Adjusters.
“We had a vacant spot because a board of adjuster moved,” she said.
The other two members of the board who are staying are Vanessa Riggs and Judy Harrah.
During the meeting, the commission approved amendments to the water connection rate ordinance and the animal ordinance.
“Both of them passed unanimously,” said Pearson.
The amended water connection rate is that three quarter inch meters will be $1,000, plus the cost of the meter and any additional expenses for new home owners installing a meter, she explained in a previous article.
As for the animal ordinance, that was clarifying what animals are considered livestock versus domesticated animals, she said.
“The amendment on that is just basically the city had a very basic municipal code for this,” said Pearson. “I thought it needed to be a little more defined like other towns around the area.”
The commission also started the process to amend the ordinance relating to yard requirements, she said.
“We are amending and clarifying the interpretation of this chapter that pertains to driveway setback off a property line,” said Pearson.
The process does require the commission to make a motion for the amendment to appear on the Hopkins County Joint Planning Commission agenda, she said. Once the planning commission comes to an agreement, then the amendment will come back to the Hanson commission for approval of the first and second readings.
Pearson said the city would like the amendment to change to a five-foot set back on a driveway.
The next Hanson City Commission meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at City Hall.
