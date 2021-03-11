The Medical Center Ambulance Service of Hopkins County presented a proposal for a subsidy increase in the amount of $350,000 to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court’s Budget Committee at a meeting on Tuesday to help make up for the service’s projected $234,781 loss in Fiscal Year 2020-21.
The total subsidy requested from the county with the increase equals $550,000. Prior to 2011, the subsidy was $136,272 plus one new ambulance per year and the subsidy was negotiated to $200,000 in 2011.
According to a presentation from MCAS Director Jon Luck, some of the reasons for the proposed increase include challenging payor mix, significant decreases in reimbursement, increase in personnel cost, increase in insurance cost, funding to afford need of an additional ambulance and continuing efforts to manage expenses and reduce cost by renegotiating contracts such as vendors for supply pricing and taking advantage of Baptist Supply contracts for bulk purchasing.
One main problem in funding for MCAS — the payor mix changes — shows how much Medicare and Medicaid reimburses the MCAS for services.
According to the presentation notes, Medicaid reimburses “considerably less and MCAS is a higher Medicaid concentration in 2020.”
Data provided in the presentation shows the amount of Medicaid patients using the MCAS increased each year from 2013 to 2020, starting at 7% in 2013, 24% in 2015, 29% in 2017, 34% in 2019 and 38% in 2020.
The allowable rates that Medicare or Medicaid will pay also differed depending on service. For ground mileage, Medicare is at a rate of $7.70 while Medicaid is at $110. Other services have the two providers flipped.
Advanced Life Support has Medicare at a rate of $260.95 and Medicaid at $82.50, advanced life support emergent at $413.17 for Medicare and $55 from Medicaid, Basic Life Support runs $217.46 from Medicare and $4 from Medicaid and $347.93 Medicare and $3 from Medicaid for Basic Life Support Emergent runs.
“Most runs are advanced life support,” said Luck.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said he has sent this information to the state, which is in charge of the Medicaid reimbursement rates, adding that this problem is all over the state.
According to the report, changes to cost and reimbursement reductions have increased $85,000 per year since 2012.
