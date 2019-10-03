Undoubtedly, Charles Gant's memory will live on in Hopkins County for many years to come as former students, teachers and friends continue to share what they've learned from a man who influenced so many.
Wednesday morning, the Community Improvement Foundation of Madisonville and Hopkins County -- along with the local NAACP chapter and Hopkins County Schools -- established the Charles M. Gant Memorial Scholarship Endowment to ensure that it is more than just memories and words -- it's tangible help.
"This will let his legacy live on," said Gant's wife, Sharon Gant. "You know, Charles touched many lives in his lifetime, and this scholarship allows his legacy to live on. He was a man of great stature but also a man of great humility, and he loved so many."
See Gant/Page A6
Charles Gant was associate superintendent of Hopkins County Schools when he passed away earlier this year. His legacy is one of service to the youth of Hopkins County, as he is remembered as always serving with the students' best interest at heart, according to Tim Thomas, the president of the CIF.
"It's been said that a life is complete when the seeds of its influence has dropped into the lives of others and sprouted enrichment," said Thomas. "Mr. Gant certainly influenced the lives of young and old across the community and the commonwealth. Having served as a teacher, coach, principal and administrator, his primary focus was always what was in the best interest of the students of Hopkins County."
Once the endowment reaches its goal of raising $30,000, it will begin dispersing scholarships. The scholarships will be awarded to two students from each high school -- Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central. A scholarship will be awarded for a student who is entering vocational or technical training, and the other to a minority student pursuing education as a major in hopes of growing our future educators and workforce, said Thomas.
During the announcement, several people who had a hand in helping create the scholarship spoke. The head of the Madisonville-Hopkins County NAACP, Tim Whitsell, talked about his childhood friendship with Gant.
"I always remember on the playground, he would call himself, 'The Franchise,' " said Whitsell. "He had many names, but one thing I've learned about Mr. Gant is that he had a good heart. He loved children. And he didn't care whose child it was; if someone was in need, he would see that that child got whatever it needed."
Whitsell said that Gant was a problem solver and he hopes that these scholarships will help students excel in their futures.
Tonya Bowman, the circuit court clerk, is the community representative for the endowment and said that she echoes what each person had to say during the announcement.
"He gave his life for the children," she said. "He loved children, but he didn't give up on any child, and that's what I love about him."
The scholarships will go to help students pursue their next venture in life, and Sharon Gant said that's what it's all about.
"It will help the kids, that was all he was ever concerned about, the kids -- that was No. 1," she said. "He loved the community and the schools and the children. You know, we never had children, so these were his children, and he looked out for them and loved them like they were his own."
If interested in helping to raise funds for the endowment, a tax-deductible donation can be sent to the Community Improvement Foundation by mail at P.O. Box 413, Madisonville, KY 42431. Or, you can get in contact with any of the committee members, and they will be glad to help, said Thomas.
