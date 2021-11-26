For coffee lovers the wait is finally over, Campfire Roasters will open their Express location on Saturday.
Kevin Maples, co-owner of Campfire Roasters, said the Express location will be a drive-thru only location to help take some of the pressure off the Coffee Truck.
“Our truck is just beyond its capacity,” he said. “The Express building has a lot more equipment, so we can move that line faster.”
He said right now, if someone orders a specialty drink at the Coffee Truck, like a Mocha, then there is a wait time for the drink to be made compared to just ordering a coffee.
“We are trying to make it faster for people trying to get to work in the morning,” said Maples. “They are in a hurry.”
He said there are two drive-thru windows, one for those who order a basic coffee. They can pay for their order, pick it up and drive off.
The second window is for those who order a specialty drink. They can pull around to the second window to pick it up and pay there, freeing up the first window.
“That is our goal with the Express building to make everything a lot faster for everybody and more convenient,” said Maples.
The Express location will also offer a food menu to help make the morning commute faster, he said. They noticed that customers would wait in line for a drink, then go somewhere else to get breakfast.
He said they are going to start with a basic breakfast menu offering items like sausage biscuits, sausage, egg and cheese biscuits, and bacon biscuits, along with fresh scones.
“We are going to be building the menu as we go,” said Maples.
For those who want a more direct interaction, there will be a walk-up window under the porch where customers can order at one window and pick up at the second.
Maples said the other two locations, the Roastery in the Maker Space and the Coffee Truck, will still be in use. People can still go to the Roastery to order a drink or food and sit down.
The Coffee Truck will still be around, but it will not be located in the Melody Lane Bowling Ally parking lot anymore. He said they are not sure where it will be relocated to just yet.
Campfire Roasters was started in 2017 as a coffee roasting business by the Maples; Kevin, his wife, Suzanne, and their three daughters—Anna Grace, Madison, and Sydney.
Kevin said they never knew their hobby would take off, or that they would end up having three locations.
“We just hoped, in the beginning, to break even and pay for our equipment so we could do what we loved, roasting coffee,” he said.
Kevin said while he did not expect the family’s hobby to grow so much, they are very thankful it has.
“We are very thankful for the partnership we have had with the community,” he said. “It has been a great partnership to see people come back over and over again.”
The Express hours of operation will be from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday; from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The Express is located at 1060 Margaret Court, The Roastery is located inside the Kentucky Movers and Makers Space on North Seminary Street, and the Coffee Truck is located in the parking lot of Melody Lanes.
To stay up to date on Campfire Roasters’ information, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
