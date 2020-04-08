They may not be social influencers with huge Instagram followings. But Hopkins County magistrates turned into internet stars Tuesday, for at least a few minutes.
The Fiscal Court met via a Zoom.com video conference for the first time as Hopkins County adjusts to physical separation due to the coronavirus. Only Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. and magistrate Billy Parrish were on the meeting room platform, seated more than six feet apart.
“It’s unusual and unprecedented,” Whitfield said.
The other six magistrates appeared to dial in from their homes. Ronnie Noel wore a cap at first, but removed it for the pledge of allegiance. Vicki Thomison came in a few minutes late.
A topic related to COVID-19 was part of Tuesday’s agenda. The Fiscal Court voted unanimously for payments of county road department employees during a state of emergency.
“They’ll still get their regular pay,” Whitfield explained after the meeting. But crews now are on rotating shifts, with everyone on call.
“We’re trying to keep people from being in groups,” Whitfield said. “We have one person per vehicle, and we’re limiting the work in case someone gets sick.”
Several county officials chose to be in the meeting room. Clerk Keenan Cloern, Jailer Mike Lewis and Treasurer Tracy Browning presented reports in person.
Parrish attended in person because he’s the technological neanderthal of the court. At age 65, he’s never connected to the internet.
“I’m starstruck by all this,” Parrish said near the end of the meeting. He explained later that word referred not only to the connection, but how life in general has changed due to COVID-19.
“I’m not as far behind as some might think,” Parrish said. For instance, he joins in daily conference calls related to the coronavirus. While Parrish says he’s thought about joining the internet age, he doubts he’ll ever have a Facebook account.
Tuesday’s meeting zoomed along, finishing in less than 12 minutes. But would the magistrates want to use Zoom to meet again?
“Not really,” Hannah Myers responded.
“I hope we don’t have to,” Thomison added.
“I hope it’s my last,” Whitfield said. “It works in a pinch.”
A video version of the meeting is posted on the Hopkins County Government Facebook page. The Fiscal Court appeared on Facebook Live for the first time in mid-March.
In other business during Tuesday’s Fiscal Court meeting:
• Lewis reported state corrections inspectors found nothing out of compliance during a review of the jail in late March.
• Whitfield understated Hopkins County’s response rate to the 2020 Census, saying it was “about 45%.” The Census Bureau website shows as of Monday, the response was 50.1%.
• Allen LeGrand was reappointed to the North Hopkins Water District board.
