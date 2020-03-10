By The Numbers
While Hopkins County considers a budget plan today, the Kentucky House approved a two-year state spending plan Friday. It includes:
• Hopkins County Health Department — $529,600 per year
• Hopkins County Tourism — $5,000 per year
• Daylight Saving Time - adopted year-round statewide
While several community colleges would receive money for special renovations and upgrades, Madisonville Community College would not.
