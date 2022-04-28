With the spring weather finally upon us, the Farmers Market is coming soon. The Hopkins County Farmers Market will officially open for business on Saturday, May 7.
Hopkins County Farmers Market Director Bunny Wickham is not only excited to get this going for the community, but to also recognize those who have been involved for a long time.
“One of the things I am most excited to celebrate is the 35th Anniversary of one of our vendors at the Farmers Market. Marlon and Monda Duncan are some of the founding members of the Hopkins County Farmers Market. We also have other vendors who are celebrating their 10th and eighth year with us at the market. I appreciate all of our vendors very much and these milestones are things that I feel should be recognized,” Wickham said.
The market opens from May through October and during the “off months” is when Wickham focuses on vendor recruitment. Adding vendors, she says, is crucial to a growing market. With more growth and expansion there can be more of a variety and diverse selection of products for the customers and the community to enjoy.
“We still have room for bakers, crafters, flower growers, honey producers, backyard garden enthusiasts and more. Because we advocate local, one of the main requirements is that to be a vendor you must live in Hopkins County.”
The hours will be similar to last year, but times are still firming up, with market days on Saturdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 2 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Pavillion in Mahr Park and on Thursdays from 7 a.m.-noon at Baptist Health.
According to Wickham, there are approximately 12 established vendors and six people who are interested in becoming new vendors for the 2022 season.
Be sure to shop local and check out the Farmers Market for the freshest homegrown produce and locally made crafts and baked goods.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.