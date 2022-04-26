Habitat for Humanity of Hopkins County got a big hand up on Saturday when the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels paid a special visit to the new Habitat facility on Daves Street in Madisonville.
The Kentucky Colonels Good Works Program committed $3.5 million to western Kentucky Disaster Relief for emergency aid and long-term rebuilding following the Dec. 10 tornado. Of those funds, the Hopkins County chapter of Habitat has been granted $250,000.
Saturday was also the Kentucky Colonels Spring Day of Service, and members of the Honorable Order joined Habitat Volunteers at a new home being constructed on Lunsford Street.
“Today across the Commonwealth we have about 150 colonels and their families,” said Sherry Crose, executive director of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. “We are in seven different sights today. And this is just part of what the colonels do.
“When the devastating tornado happened, we had colonels start calling asking ‘what can we do?’ ” she continued. “We had an amazing colonel in the state of Texas who called Sunday morning. She said she had $2 million for us and wanted to do a challenge grant. Our board of directors took a million out of an endowment we have and ask for another millions from Kentucky Colonels.”
Kentucky Colonels Mike Dannenmaier and Wade Conner with Indianapolis-based Trinity Metals joined the colonels in Madisonville on Saturday to donate another $100,000 to the $3.5 million already collected and earmarked exclusively for western Kentucky.
“We want to do good things in the community but some time we don’t know what to do,” said Conner. “Michael and I are really good at what we do in the metal business, but when it comes to giving money away we are rank amateurs. We look for people who can take our resources and do good work with them.”
The Colonels will also be gifting roughly $3.1 million to around 320 non-profits around the state, including Habitat for Humanity and the Humane Society.
