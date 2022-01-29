Many of you have probably eaten at Dave’s Sticky Pig, or at the very least have heard the name — well the storefront looks the same, the recipes are the same, but the ownership and name have changed. Now known as BadAsh, this iconic Madisonville BBQ joint is quickly making a name for itself.
Owners Ben and Ashley Webb have been in the BBQ business for years, so this is nothing new to them. Dave Webb, Ben’s father, not only founded Dave’s Sticky Pig. he taught his son all the tricks of the trade and how to make some pretty delicious barbecue.
“We bought the recipes and everything we know about barbeque we learned from working for my dad, so the food tastes pretty much the same,” Ben Webb said. “But we are an entirely separate business entity, we didn’t just change the name.”
Dave’s Sticky Pig ran successfully for ten years, until Dave got ill and had to close the doors in December. It was then that Ben, and wife Ashley, decided to pull together their life savings to start their own business.
“My wife and I didn’t want to walk away and get separate jobs,” Ben Webb said. “We saw our opportunity, and we scrambled to make plans. We put together our meager life savings, signed a new lease on the building, purchased the equipment and recipes, founded our new company, and struck out on our very first business venture.”
“Many of our customers wish us luck,” Ashley Webb said. “They recognize us as a great barbecue fixture in town. Some don’t even realize that we are different, but they are supporting us.”
Opened January 18, 2022, the signage still reflects Dave’s Sticky Pig, but temporary banners are in place and new signage along with inside décor are in the works. According to the Webbs, the menu is stable, the food is fresh and locally sourced, and future plans are to increase the dessert menu and incorporate daily specials. Most of the meat suppliers are local which is very important to their business plan.
“I want to bring in some of my pies, peanut butter and key lime pie are going to be first on the list. I am also looking to do barbecue nachos and a white chicken chili,” Ashley Webb.
If you are in a rush, or taking a quick lunch break, BadAsh BBQ does have a drive-thru window which has been very busy lately, most likely due to the frigid temperatures we have been experiencing.
BadAsh is keto and gluten friendly and caters to all ages. There are kid offerings such as homemade macaroni and cheese and smaller slider sandwich options available.
One thing that sets BadAsh apart from some of the other BBQ spots in town is their pulled mutton sandwich. The Webbs said this is a very special item, as it takes an entire day to smoke and cook. When done correctly, the meat is so tender it falls right off the bone.
“The closest place to get mutton around here is 45 minutes away in Owensboro, til now. Our pulled mutton sandwich is definitely something to try.”
BadAsh is located at 206 Madison Square Drive. You will notice the iron pig smoker out front, smoking away.
