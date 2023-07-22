Turkey 1

Run for the Hungry organizers Kate Evans and Marci Cox, director of the Christian Food Bank, accept a donation check from First United Bank for $1,000 towards the run. Run for the Hungry and the Turkey Trot will take place again this year on Nov. 23. Registration is open now at https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Madisonville/RunfortheHungry. There will be a 5K race for adults, a ¼ mile run for kids, and virtual option. Evans and Cox are accepting sponsors and there are different sponsorship levels business, organizations, or individuals can chose from like Friend to Title. For more information on the race or to be a sponsor, email irunforthehungry@gmail.com.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.