For high schoolers, having a safe place to be yourself is essential. Some students at Madisonville North Hopkins High School say that place is inside English teacher Brandon Poole's classroom.
Before the bell rings, while students are waiting for their first period to begin, some head to the cafeteria, others the gym, but for a group of students, they would head to Poole's room.
"The 'Dungeons and Dragons' type, the unconventional students like to congregate in my room -- it's almost cult-like in a way," Poole said. "They gathered in my room every morning; it's just a ritual."
Poole said that it wasn't
glorious, it wasn't like when Robin Williams taught English in "Dead Poet's Society," he and his students weren't standing on desks reciting Keats. However, Poole's room was a place where students could exist and be themselves.
Poole, who began his career at North in 2012, said he couldn't remember exactly when it happened, but he had a student in his ninth-grade English class that he was having problems with. Like a good teacher, Poole reached out to the student's mom.
"And that went from a behavior incident with a stranger, then I contacted mom, and then I became part of the family," he said. "That child went through my class, and then his sister went through my class, and then his brother went through my class. And there are three more still coming through the system that will come through, so we just became close."
The first of the kids was Taelor Morse, 18. Morse tragically passed away in November when he was a passenger in a two-car collision.
"He and a few of his friends, it was just ritual, for almost three years straight -- every morning," said Poole. "We lost Taelor in a car accident. While it did reunite a lot of the students that came to my room -- it was bittersweet. It led to a bittersweet reunion of former nonconventionals and current nonconventionals."
Poole said that he doesn't have kids of his own -- that his nonconventionals are his family.
"To see my kids, the ones that are gone, and the ones that are still there, come together and mourn together. It reminded me, I'm not just there for the good times, up in the hills, but I'm also there for the valleys, in the rough times," he said. "I reached out and did what I could to help mom ease the burden on the family - which was not much emotionally, but I did what I could within the community, within the means of the school system."
Acting as a conduit for the goodness and generosity of others, Poole harnessed his position to help raise money to help with funeral expenses, and he coordinated and facilitated food donations.
"So many people pulled together, and that's the good thing about a community - you realize it's not just one individual need that's the important focus -- it's the group need. They really came together; it's not me. I'm just a reflection of what we have at North and in Hopkins County."
During the regular Hopkins County Board of Education meeting in December, Poole was nominated by Morse's mom, Jennifer Katich, for the district's Lion Chaser/Giant Slayer Award, which is given to persons that accomplish great feats.
"He says he didn't do anything, but if it hadn't been for him - I wouldn't have made it through," said Katich during the meeting. "(Poole) helped get the pictures together. He helped get the music together. He was there every day. He says he didn't do anything, but he did."
Poole's award was read aloud during the meeting by outgoing Board President J.W. Durt.
During the meeting, North's Principal Adam Harris said Poole was a great support for the former student's family.
"Mr. Poole was a mentor to Taelor. I'm so proud of how he stepped up in this opportunity to support the family," said Harris. "He went above and beyond in supporting them. I know they were extremely grateful, and I'm extremely grateful to have him as a teacher in my school. The heart he has for our students is amazing."
