The Madisonville Regional Airport is still waiting on the go-ahead from the Federal Aviation Agency following studies done for a taxiway, ramp and hangar project that will eventually house the Madisonville Community College’s aviation program.
On Sept. 13, the airport’s board received unofficial results that a noise study and cultural resources study performed as part of an environmental assessment that is needed to move forward with obtaining grants for the projects had positive results showing no problems were found unofficially in both studies.
“To sum up the results, so far we have a negative impact on the cultural resources study,” said Mark Upchurch, with Garver Engineering, who is overseeing the project for a taxiway and ramp on Sept. 13. “Of course we are waiting for a formal report, but we did document their email report and hope to get that accepted. The noise study, which was used for auditory purposes, showed there were no impacts based on the changes on the operations with the helicopters. Any impacts remain on the airport property.”
Board Chairman Jimmy Riddle said Monday the FAA asked additional questions about the noise study asking for clarification of if the helicopters would be flying over homes located near the airport.
“The FAA asked questions about the noise study and they thought it was going to be … that helicopters would be flying over houses to get to the heliport,” Riddle said. “We got back to them saying that the helicopters would be taking the exact same approach as the airplanes, which would be on the taxiway and runway. We are still waiting on the response for that … for them to okay that.”
Riddle said that he hopes that the FAA will return a response to the noise study soon and that it will be discussed more at next Monday’s meeting beginning at 5 p.m.
