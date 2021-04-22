Helping organizations and families dealing with autism was John Crowley and Jim Wilson’s thought when they started the Build A Sandwich food truck.
They will have their first Autism Awareness day on Saturday, and Build A Sandwich will be donating 10% of the days’ sales to Experiencing Autism Together and a Brain Injury Camp, both out of Henderson, as well as Puzzle Pieces out of Owensboro.
“That way we know it is going toward the kids,” said Crowley, who said raising a child diagnosed with autism since the age of 2 opened his eyes to the difficulties families have to go through to obtain items for their special needs children.
“There are so many wide spectrums of autism, and there are so many families out there that need a helping hand that cannot get what they normally get from other people,” said Crowley. “That is why we started this.”
Wilson said the business started nine months ago, and they had the idea for the business while sitting on Crowley’s porch.
“I don’t want to get too spiritual about it, but ideas started coming to us — he would have one, and I’d have one,” said Wilson.
The concept of Build A Sandwich is everything is in its own containers — the pickles, onions, bun and meat of choice — then the customer builds their sandwich, he said.
Crowley and Wilson donate 10% of the food truck sales to autism charities or families with autistic children. The money is spent on things like backpacks, pencils, school supplies, trips to the bowling alley or even a movie night.
Things that would get the children out of the house and around other people for a little while, said Crowley.
Nicole Owen, Wilson’s daughter and a former special education teacher, said teachers can use the money on sensory tools like fidget spinners and light pillows.
“No autistic kid is the same, some might need a quiet area and some might need a lava lamp to be able to look at — and those things cost money,” she said.
When she taught, Owen said she would spend around $500 to get her room ready for the children, and she is hoping other teachers will ask if they need something for their sensory area.
Wilson said they have had tremendous support from the community.
“The people of Madisonville are just so giving,” he said. “We are just really blessed.”
The community can come out from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to support local autistic organizations at Brett’s Barber Shop on Main Street across from the Sonic. They can now accept cards and cash.
Every customer will get a chance to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win an arrowhead knife donated by Brett Wagoner. Participants do not have to be present to win. Owen said she will also be selling Autism Awareness pins made by her and her 3-year-old daughter, Adalyn.
For more information, contact Crowley at 270-454-2018 or Wilson at 270-339-2505. Build A Sandwich can also be found on Facebook, just search Build A Sandwich.
