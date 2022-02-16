The Hopkins County School Board unanimously approved an amendment to the district facility plan that would consolidate South Hopkins Middle, Earlington Elementary, and Southside Elementary.
According to the District Facility Plan, South Hopkins Middle and Earlington Elementary would become transitional schools, while Southside Elementary would change to preschool through eighth grade. A transitional school is one in a transitional period between being fully funded and closed.
The amendment was recommended to the board by the Local Planning Committee, the group that drafts and oversees the DFP for the district.
School board member J.W. Durst said it is a very difficult decision because it does impact the community.
“It is tough because we know it is heartfelt, relationships that are built and history that are built with these schools,” he said.
Several parents with children at South Hopkins Middle and Earlington Elementary spoke to the board during public comments.
Lori Allen said she understands that difficult decisions need to be made about South Hopkins Middle and Earlington Elementary.
“I do not believe that closing and merging the schools is the best solution for students’ experience,” she said.
Tessa Oglesby said her daughter attends Earlington Elementary and she prays for the school not to close.
“This school was there for so many kids during the tornado and years back,” she said.
All the parents wanted answers on exactly how the merge would happen, what would happen to the students at those schools, what the redistricting plans would look like and just more transparency from the school board.
Superintendent Amy Smith and Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline did their best to answer those concerns during the meeting.
Cline explained that according to his understanding of the transitional label, it would freeze funding for renovations for those facilities.
“It does not freeze funding for maintenance, it does not freeze funding for specific situations that require attention at that time,” he said.
As for what the redistricting could look like, Smith said she doesn’t know those numbers because it is based on student enrollment and students move every year.
“As we get closer to the project, we would need to look at what are the current enrollments in each one of those buildings, and then what does that redistricting look like according to the building capacity,” she said.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of questions the school district cannot answer yet because the plan is focused on the facility right now, and they won’t know specific numbers until they are further along in the process, she said.
Under the previous district facility plan from 2019, Earlington and South Middle were already slated for renovations and improvement projects, costing over $11 million. With the new plan to consolidate schools, the cost is estimated to be around $10 million.
The new plan lays out potential additions to Southside that would allow the preschool through eighth grade to exist on that campus. It includes building classrooms for the middle school and preschool, adding an art room, a band room, computer room, media center, gym, and more to accommodate preschool through eighth grade.
Durst said the challenge for the district is that they are facility-heavy. The district has many buildings that need upkeep, but there is not a lot of money for the upkeep coming in.
“Unfortunately, this won’t be the end of this if we continue on the road we are with a decline in population,” he said. “I think it is the right decision. It is just a painful one.”
Other changes in the DFP include building an auxiliary gym and storm shelter at both North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central high schools at some point in the future. On the 12 year plan, the board now has the option to purchase an existing building and renovate that property for a new Central Office instead of constructing a new building.
Cline said that the DFP is just a guideline for the board. Not everything on the plan will get put into action, it is just suggestions as money becomes available.
Last Thursday when the LPC voted to send the amendment to the board for approval, it was reported that the project could be funded with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER). The district has received roughly $8 million in federal ESSER COVID-19 relief money that can be used for construction purposes or to buy cleaning supplies, but cannot be used for raises for employees. But the LPC does not have authority to designate that funding for that or any other purpose. Such a decision can only come from the board, which can’t even take up the topic until the amended DFP is approved by the Kentucky Department of Education and Kentucky Board of Education.
With the DFP approved, the board appointed Pete Galloway, a retired Graves County superintendent and form interim superintendent in Webster County, as the Public Hearing Officer for the district facilities plan amendment process. He served as facilitator and advisor for the Local Planning Committee that drafted the current amendment to the DFP.
There will be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. on March 3 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center to address any further concerns the community may have about the plan.
Residents can also email or send letters to the board office for the hearing officer to read during the hearing.
Comments from that meeting will be submitted to the KDE and KSB along with the amended facilities plan. Those comments will be considered before the amendment is approved at the state level.
Officials said it could be April before they get approval back from the state.
