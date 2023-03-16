Registration for the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts’ Summer Arts Academy will opening tomorrow morning at 9 a.m. and can be completed online.
The Summer Arts Academy gives children from Kindergarten through High School the chance to strut their stuff on stage (and back stage) in a production which will be held at the Glema Mahr Center in June.
Participants are broken up into four categories: K-1, 2-4, 5-8 and 9-12. Registration fees are $75 for K-4 and $150 for 5-12. Sibling discounts and scholarships are available.
Grade levels refer to the grade most recently completed by the student.
Students in the K-4 groups will be performing Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids, while the 5-9 participants will present Disney Pixar Finding Nemo Jr.
Middle and high school participants can register for either the performance track, involving acting, singing, choreography, and costuming, or the stagecraft track, involving hands-on experience designing and building sets, running video projection, designing and operating stage lighting, and learning and managing theatrical sound mixing for the productions.
Middle and high school students will perform two different and unique productions, while primary students will perform together.
Rehearsal and production schedules are:
Grades K-1: Rehearsal June 12-16, 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Grades 2-4: Rehearsal June 12-16, 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Performance: June 16, 7:00 p.m.
Grades 5-8: Rehearsal May 30-June 9, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon
Performance: Friday, June 9, 7:00 p.m.
Grades 9-12: Rehearsal May 30-June 9, 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Performance: Saturday, June 10, 7:00 p.m.
For all ages, this year’s Summer Arts Academy will focus on education and technique, giving students a strong foundation for the future. There will be a final showcase, but the emphasis will be on what the students learn and not the performance. The 2023 SAA staff is Jamie Moss, Liam Coursey, Kellie Parson, Laura Cobb, and Mason Smith.
