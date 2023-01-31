The Hopkins County School district has found a way to celebrate Earlington Elementary School one last time before it closes at the end of the school year.
The district has come up with “One Last Time” t-shirts.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
The Hopkins County School district has found a way to celebrate Earlington Elementary School one last time before it closes at the end of the school year.
The district has come up with “One Last Time” t-shirts.
Wendy Mitchell, the director of Elementary and Title 1 for the district, said they are excited to honor the memories of Earlington High School and Earlington Elementary.
“We’re even more excited that the purchase of each shirt provides a T-shirt for a young student at Earlington Elementary, so they have a memento to take with them to their new school,” she said.
The t-shirts are $25 per order purchase and will pay for the buyer’s shirt, but also a shirt that will be donated to a student at Earlington Elementary.
The shirt for sale is the “One Last Time” round logo t-shirt, while the donated shirt is the “Kickin’ It Old School” tennis shoe t-shirt.
The order form only allows one t-shirt per purchase, so anyone wanting to purchase more than one shirt will need to fill out the form more than once. Orders will not be processed until payment is received. Payment for orders can be made via Venmo, Paypal, or a check mailed to the central office.
Shirt orders are due by March 24. The community can pick up their orders from 2-5 p.m. on April 17 at the Hopkins County Central Office, 320 S. Seminary St.
The t-shirt order form link can be found on the school district’s website, https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/, under Announcements.
A celebration of Earlington Elementary will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 to allow the community to take one last stroll through the building. Shirt orders can also be picked up on that day.
The school district would also like people to submit old photos that will be used in a slide show. More information on that will be posted to a Facebook event page soon.
The district’s Local Planning Committee approved an amendment to the District Facilities Plan in February 2022 that called for the closure of both Earlington Elementary and South Middle School, while transitioning Southside Elementary into a K-8 facility. The board approved the LPC’s plan in March. The decision to close Earlington following the current school year was announced in Sept.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.