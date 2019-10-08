The rain came. But the burn ban remains.
That was the message Monday from the Madisonville Fire Department after Hopkins County received its first significant precipitation in more than a month.
"We had about half-an-inch of rain across the county," Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Mayfield said. "That's not enough to significantly saturate the ground."
But some parts of Hopkins County received much more. National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Sean Poulos in Paducah said 1.88 inches fell at a measuring station 4 miles south of Madisonville.
"In Dixon, they only had about one-third of an inch," Poulos said. But to the south, one station in northern Todd County showed 2.96 inches.
See Burning/Page A6
Mayfield said until "significantly more rain" falls, the burn ban issued across Hopkins County three weeks ago will remain in effect.
"It's easier to continue it, than lift it and issue a second ban later," Mayfield said.
The fire department posted messages on Facebook on Monday explaining why. One inch of rain protects forests from wildfire for only three days. And as rain made the first autumn leaves fall, the leaves can become potential fuel for illegal fires as they dry.
Western Kentucky certainly needed the rain after a hot and dry September. The federal Drought Monitor website currently shows Hopkins County as part of 54% of the commonwealth under "severe drought" status - the midpoint of a five-point scale.
Poulos said Madisonville Regional Airport had only 0.05 inches of rain last month. A Farmers Cooperative station on the north side of town received 0.03 inches.
"It was the driest September there on record," Poulos said. NWS records date from 1946.
Yet Madisonville still has a rain surplus for all of 2019. Poulos said 43.26 inches have fallen at the airport. That's below the 46-inch total rainfall in Evansville and 56 inches in Paducah.
But still, Poulos said, Madisonville is "probably on pace for being about 8 to 9 inches above normal."
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.