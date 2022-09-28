A long time in the making, the Madisonville Community College (MCC) is proud to offer the Associate of Applied Science in Helicopter and Airplane Pilot training program.
According to Todd Smith, Aviation Programs Director at MCC, the program entails six semesters that offer students the ability to earn an Associates Degree while also becoming Certificated as Federal Aviation Administration Commercial Pilots/Certified Flight Instructors. There are currently 30 enrolled students in the program.
“Now in its second academic year, the programs are several years in the making and are the result of the vision and hard work of some key people, namely Dr. Cindy Kelley (MCC President) and Mr. Ray Gillaspie (MCC CFO),” Smith said. “There has also been an astonishing amount of collaboration and support from the airports, and communities, of Madisonville and Muhlenberg. The Kentucky Department of Aviation has been a great supporter at the state level as Commissioner Mark Carter (and team) have been therefor us any time we needed them. There are so many people to give thanks and credit to that it would be next to impossible for me to name them all.”
Both programs are six semesters long and composed of didactic (lecture) courses and flight lab courses. Students learn the theory during lecture courses and subsequently apply the knowledge in a practical application environment during the flight lab courses.
It is important to mention that there are two new state-of-the-art facilities being built for these programs, the Madisonville Regional Airport in Hopkins County and The Muhlenberg Airport in Muhlenberg County. According to Smith, both programs are Veterans Administration benefits eligible, which is something that the teams are very proud of.
Graduates of an Aviation Program will be highly trained and competent aircraft operators who are not only responsible for the safety of their passengers and cargo, but also for the operation of sophisticated and expensive equipment.
For more information on the flight programs please visit, https://madisonville.kctcs.edu/education-training/program-finder/aviation.aspx
