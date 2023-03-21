During Tuesday’s meeting of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, magistrates voted unanimously to allow Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield to both apply for and accept funds from the ongoing opioid settlements.
On July 21, 2021, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the second largest multi-state settlement in American History, a $26 billion agreement between 14 states and a group of defendants that included drug maker Johnson & Johnson and three companies that distributed opioid painkillers even as addiction and overdose deaths skyrocketed.
Initially Kentucky was to receive $364 million, but as new defendants were added, the amount has since risen to $822 million.
Half of those funds will go the remainder being earmarked for the Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission. The remaining funds will be divided amongst cities and counties across the state. The amount for each local government was based on “population adjusted for the proportionate share of the impact of the opioid epidemic,” according to a National Opioid Settlement FAQ fact sheet.
An exact dollar amount for how much Hopkins County is expected to receive has not been announced.
“Those funds will not come all at once,” county attorney Lee Riddle told the court. “They will come in over the next ten years.”
Whitfield explained that the settlement funds have to be requested and accepted on specific timelines. If the county misses either deadline, it could miss out on that funding.
“That’s why we are asking for this motion, in case something comes up between court meetings,” he said.
As for what will happen with the funding once received, that is still yet to be determined. Once Whitfield accepts payment, those funds will ultimately come back to the Fiscal Court, which must approve any expenditure.
Magistrates also voted to approve a request from the judge to create a committee that will oversee those funds and make recommendations to the court on how it should be spent. Although Whitfield named several people he would like to see on the committee, he said that he still needed to make sure they were all willing to serve before he announced. The list includes representation from the Fiscal Court, law enforcement, the court system and the health department.
In other business, Whitfield issued a proclamation declaring March as American Red Cross Month in Hopkins County.
• Granted approval to use $23.700 insurance money to built a new road salt storage building in Barnsley to replace one destroyed in the Dec. 10, 2021 tornado.
• Voted to renew banking contracts with First United Bank.
• Approved a request to declare outdated GPS mapping equipment owned by the HCSO as surplus.
