As the efforts of the Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County continue to be recognized throughout June, Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan addressed the board Monday to talk about the importance of the partnership between the department and the organization.
Bryan said the program allows the police department to be more effective in their work, especially with the population size that they cover.
“We have about 20,000 residents and we patrol that with about 53 sworn officers,” said Bryan. We might have five or six officers out on the road answering calls. That is not a lot of people to patrol and police 20,000, so that is almost impossible to do by ourselves and we have to have partnerships in the community.”
Bryan said the partnership is “definitely one of the most important ones.”
“It is a great resource because people know that they can call and not have to worry about their names getting out,” he said. “We don’t have as much time as we would like to get out and do things in the community. To have people that are willing to share information with us is the only way we can do this.”
He said that one of the main goals as a department is getting drugs off the streets.
“We know that most crimes have some sort of a drug connection whether theft or assault you can trace a lot of it back to drug use and drug selling,” he said, adding that the joint drug and narcotic task force with the county has been effective.
Bryan said while the fight to keep the community safe is always going, he said the department is “blessed” to have the community that Madisonville is.
“Any community is going to have some that do not like the police but as a whole this community is not like that,” he said. “Most people that we interact with support the police. I don’t think a lot of communities are seeing that. It means a lot to all of us.”
With the supportive community, Bryan said School Resource Officers play a role in teaching students to trust police officers.
“We have one of the best SRO programs in the state. We have one at every school and each one of them takes pride in their schools and knowing their kids and they are with them every single day,” he said. “It is for security but … they develop relationships with these kids and the child can trust the officer.”
Bryan said that because the department is now fully staffed with 53 sworn in officers, it has allowed for more different types of patrolling to be done such as foot and bike patrols in certain parts of the city.
“We just sent eight or 10 officers to bike patrol training and they were out this past weekend,” he said.
Bryan also said this was an effort to fulfill a request from a community forum that he was part of only a week after he became chief of police where he was asked for officers to have more visibility and engagement with the community.
“Foot and bike patrol gets officers out of the patrol cars,” he said. “It is something we have been wanting to do and now we have the manpower to do it.”
Bryan also talked about the expansion of neighborhood watch groups in the city. Right now there are four active ones with one in the works in the Hanson Street area.
“We need to increase it,” he said. “We are working on putting more information out and trying to find others that can lead those programs in different neighborhoods.”
Tim Thomas, the president of the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers Board, said his goal for neighborhood watch groups is to have 15 by the end of the year.
