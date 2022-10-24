With election day quickly approaching, there are a number of deadlines approaching of which voters should be aware, beginning today with the closing of the online portal for voters to request mail-in absentee ballots.
The portal opened on Sat. Sept. 24 and remained open through the end of business today, Tuesday, Oct. 25. During that time voters who met the criteria to vote by mail-in absentee ballot were allowed to request that ballot through the state board of election’s website.
Voters who did qualify for absentee voting but did not request a ballot in time can still vote early, thanks to excused in-person absentee voting. Those votes may be cast at the Hopkins County Clerk’s office during business hours on weekdays beginning tomorrow (Wed. Oct. 26) and lasting through next Wednesday.
This Friday, Oct. 28, is the final day for candidates to file their intent to run in the upcoming election as a write-in candidate.
Next Thursday, Nov. 3, non-excused in-person absentee voting will begin at the Ballard Center in Madisonville.
Then election day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Unlike previous elections, since COVID-19 began, voters must vote in their assigned precincts, or at the voting center at the Ballard Center.
