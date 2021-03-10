The Hopkins County Budget, Audits and Personnel Committee heard from department heads as budget talks officially got underway Tuesday morning.
Each department head presented their proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget, some keeping the same numbers as the previous year, while asked for increases in funding. The committee heard from both the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Hopkins County Jail on Tuesday.
Sheriff Matt Sanderson talked about the need to add another detective position to his staff.
“We have one general detective that is overworked, and we are paying more for overtime for him than I would like,” said Sanderson. “Yes, it would cost more, but he is overworked and we are paying more for overtime for him. I also want to point out that a third of our employees don’t cost the county health insurance and don’t cost the county retirement.”
Sanderson credited this to his office’s hire back program.
“I think because of our reputation as a law enforcement agency has gotten very positive, we have people that have retired and want to come back to work and come back to work for the sheriff’s office,” he said. “I’m asking for that one position, and I know retirement is increasing this year, but we are doing a whole lot with a whole lot less here.”
Sanderson also asked that the committee consider a pay increase for some employees that have reached certain levels of time with the department.
“Hiring law enforcement has become very competitive,” said Sanderson. “With issues going on across the country with law enforcement, it is not cool to be the police right now, and our applicant pool has decreased tremendously.”
Sanderson said this pay scale would exclude personnel that were salaried, retired personnel that have been rehired, personnel assigned to the Hopkins County Justice Center, office staff and seasonal employees.
“What’s competitive right now is hiring patrol officers that will answer calls,” said Sanderson. “My proposal is that we give a 3% raise to those that have completed the five-year mark. Once they get to the 11 to 15 year range, I’d like to give them a 6% increase, and once they pass over into 16 years plus, I’d like to give them a 9% increase.”
Sanderson noted that this pay scale would be in addition to the annual CPI increase.
“There have been a few pay studies done for area law enforcement agencies in Kentucky — and rather than implementing an across the board raise, I would like to reward employees for staying with this agency,” he said.
Sanderson also requested a $4,000 increase in training, saying he anticipates more state and federal mandates will be coming down to the local level regarding training.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said his overall budget had decreased and that he was not asking for any increases.
Lewis said he is working to build back up revenue, saying the jail has started to take some state inmates again.
The jailer said the inmates follow the jail’s protocol of being quarantined away from the general population for two weeks due to COVID-19.
Lewis said there have still been zero cases of COVID-19 in the jail inmate population with only a few staff members having to quarantine.
“We will continue to bring state inmates as long as we can do it safely and leave ourselves the ability to quarantine. We can’t fill the building up to maximum capacity and then somebody gets sick and we have nowhere to put them,” he said. “We are constantly working toward the goal to bring in more state inmates and offset the budget decrease. But the safety of the inmates and the staff has to be what dictates that.”
