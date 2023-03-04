The December 2021 tornado wreckage cleanup is really just getting started this week in Barnsley, Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield shared. The ATV Park and surrounding areas took a huge hit, with downed trees, power lines, and buildings and homes destroyed. This unfortunately, lead to the closure of the ATV Park, which still remains closed. Fifteen months later, with no opening date in site, Whitfield says this cleanup should take at least six weeks, and cost roughly $1 million, all of which is reimbursable from FEMA. Once the debris is removed the trails will be evaluated and a rough open date will be released. More information to come as the cleanup efforts continue.

