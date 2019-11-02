MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Kevin Bryant, 30, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Elizabeth Embrey, 30, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Daniel Hughes, 31, of Central City was charged Thursday with fourth- degree assault.
• Holly James, 28, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with marijuana possession, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and no tail lamps.
• William Linville, 32, of Earlington was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Micah Love, 18, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Christopher McKee, 43, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating on a suspended or revoked license and no tail lamps.
• Randall Napier, 35, of Redfox was charged Wednesday with first-degree promoting contraband and being a persistent felony offender in Letcher County.
• Brittney Riley, 24, of Mortons Gap was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Courtney Whitsell, 30, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia.
