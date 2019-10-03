Back in Time

There seems to be a little doubt in the face of this young lady in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives. The picture looks to have been taken at Madisonville City Park. If you recognize the girl pictured, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com. Jack Branson emailed in regarding Wednesday's photo of the former Dairy Queen business on South Main Street. He said the photo was of his Uncle Carroll Branson and his "donkey sales cart," which was taken in 1963. The original DQ building was located on the lot now occupied by the storage buildings, about 300 yards south of where it is now. In early 1956, the old DQ building was moved on the back of a truck to the current lot, Branson said.

