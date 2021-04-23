The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
• Lance Munsell, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• Rebecca Hughes, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with unlicensed operator to operator motor vehicle.
• Clayton Browning, 33, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legendary drug, prescription containing substance not in proper container, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
• Lance Munsell, 34, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
• Elizabeth Embrey, 31, of Providence, was charged Wednesday with contempt of court.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.