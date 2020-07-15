Since the Hopkins County Health Department’s non-compliance hotline officially opening Tuesday, Director Denise Beach said her office has received messages regarding 25 local businesses in the county. Some of these include gas stations, restaurants and retail.
Every message left on the hotline will be properly investigated, Beach said.
According to Beach, the department’s environmentalists are in the process of visiting these facilities to issue their first citation of a warning.
Beach continued to stress the benefits of wearing a mask.
“We work for you, Hopkins County. We’re really trying to keep you safe and healthy. We’re not trying to infringe on your rights. We’re trying to follow the same guidelines that we’re putting out for you, and we really want to reduce our numbers so that we can get back to our normal lives and you can get back to your normal life,” Beach said.
The health department reported three new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, increasing the total amount to 309 since the pandemic started. Seven more citizens have recovered from the virus, increasing the total of recovery cases to 216. Coronavirus-related deaths in the county remain at 34.
To slow the spread of COVID-19, the health department has been utilizing essential procedures such as quarantining, contact tracing and establishing a hotline for citizens to report businesses in non-compliance.
Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order that mandates facial covering in public until Saturday, August 8. The executive order will be enforced by local health departments and the Kentucky Labor Cabinet.
The local health department has set up a hotline for Hopkins County citizens to report businesses for non-compliance of Beshear’s order. The department’s staff personnel and those with related agencies have also been granted the authority to issue citations in-person to individuals in non-compliance.
Repeated non-compliance by individuals and businesses will result in fines, according to Beach.
The first offense will be a warning to the individual or business, according to Beach. The second offense will result in a $50 fine, and a third offense is $75. Any offense after that will be $100 per each instance.
“(Businesses) can also be reported to the labor cabinet, who could pull permits and close the business,” Beach said.
In Beshear’s executive order, any indoor or outdoor facility where social distancing is not possible, face masks will be required.
Beshear’s order also lists certain exemptions for those who cannot safely wear facial covering.
Children aged 5 or younger and individuals with a mental or physical impairment do not have to wear a mask in public. People with medical conditions such as asthma are also exempt from the order.
According to Beach, a common misconception that many citizens have is that these exemptions are evidence that facial coverings are harmful. In reality, face masks do not restrict breathing to those who do not have pre-existing conditions, Beach said.
“(Face masks) should not be restricting oxygen or causing carbon dioxide buildup. People should be fine wearing the cloth mask. The same with the surgical mask,” Beach said. “It should cause very little problems for anybody other than inconvenience.”
Temporary exemptions are also listed in the order for specific situations. For example, anyone who is eating or drinking does not have to wear a face mask. In a restaurant or bar, Beshear recommends wearing facial covering when one is waiting for a table, stationed in a common area or while they are walking through the building to use the restroom. When patrons are seated at a table for dining, face masks can be removed.
Businesses are also permitted to refuse service to those unwilling to comply with the mandate.
In addition to using the hotline, Beach encourages citizens to use common sense and self-responsibility when frequenting local businesses.
“Remember to make your own determination for your safety and visit the places that you feel most safe,” Beach said.
The executive order is subject to renewal.
To report a business with multiple patrons in non-compliance with the executive order, you are asked to leave a message for the health department at 270-821-5242 ext. 258.
Contact tracingWhen a Hopkins County resident tests positive for COVID-19, they can have “anywhere from 10 to 20 contacts” who pose a likelihood of also testing positive, Beach said.
A “contact” is someone who has spent extended time in close proximity with an infected individual.
When a citizen has a confirmed case of COVID-19, they are legally required to disclose the names and contact information of people who they have recently spent time with. They must also disclose where they have recently been, such as their place of employment.
Citizens are legally required to disclose this information, according to Beach. In addition, citizens who are suspected to be contacts are required to respond to the health department’s calls and answer their questions.
Failure to comply can result in the health department requesting a court order, Beach said, but such measures will only be taken as a last resort.
It’s important for individuals to keep an accurate and thorough memory of their recent actions in case they are diagnosed and have to give contact information, according to Beach.
“Many people that we call that are positive are very shocked. They’re not sure how they got it, and they’re quite surprised,” Beach said. “So just be aware of your surroundings and watch what you’re doing.”
Beshear’s face mask mandate has the possibility of lessening the practice of contact tracing.
“If both parties are wearing their masks, your risk of being a contact is much lower,” Beach said.
14-day quarantineIf a contact is found likely to have COVID-19, they will be placed under a 14-day quarantine while they await test results, Beach said.
The incubation period of coronavirus is 14 days from the last time that individual had exposure to the infected person.
“You can become infectious anytime from day two to day 14 of being around somebody with positive COVID if you’re a contact,” Beach said. “If you’re tested, let’s say, on day five and you’re negative, that does not mean that you’re off quarantine. You’ve got nine more days in which you could become positive.”
A quarantine established by the health department is not voluntary, according to Beach. Failure to comply can result in the health department obtaining a court order for compliance, but the court system will be used as a last resort.
Beach said she has been impressed with how Hopkins County citizens have been handling the health guidelines throughout the pandemic.
“So far, we have been very fortunate at Hopkins County. People have been very nice, very gracious and have worked well with us,” Beach said.
According to Beach, it’s important that everyone knows the health department “is on your side.” The guidelines are imposed by the state and enforced by local agencies to ensure the health and safety of all citizens, according to Beach.
