For some School Resource Officers, finding a balance between law enforcement and mentor can be difficult, but for Deputy LyDon Logan it hasn’t been an issue.
Logan is a deputy for the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department, and has served as SRO for Southside Elementary and South Hopkins Middle School since 2018.
“I want them to know that when I am here, they are safe,” he said. “That is the first thing, and second, I want them to look at me as a role model. I want them to look at me as someone they can talk to.”
Born and raised in Madisonville, Logan graduated from Madisonville North Hopkins High School in 1996. He was hired by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department in January 1999 and graduated from the police academy in June of that year.
Logan retired as a Sergeant from the Sheriff’s Department in September 2018 and after waiting 90 days, applied to be the SRO for Southside and South Hopkins.
He said after he retired, he knew he didn’t want to go back into law enforcement full time, but when the SRO position became available, he jumped at the chance.
“This is what I want to do. I love kids,” said Logan. “I am a kid myself.”
He said a typical day for him at Southside Elementary is hugging just about every kid in the school. At South Hopkins, he said some of the students want a hug or a high five, but most of them want to play in the halls.
“They think I am supposed to wrestle with them in the hallway, which I do because it is fun,” said Logan.
Being an SRO is very different from working the streets, he said. People don’t like law enforcement because they can take away a person’s freedom, but in school, kids don’t see him that way. To them, he is a mentor or confidant.
Logan said he is closer to the middle school students because he sees them more throughout the day when they change classes. He usually only sees the elementary kids either in the morning, at lunch, or when they are leaving.
Along with playing with the students, Logan said most of his day involves walking the halls of the schools to make sure things are safe. He also will talk to a class about drug or alcohol education.
Sometimes the Sheriff’s Department will bring out the beer goggles and tricycle so students can go through an obstacle course and then take the Standardized Field Sobriety Test.
“I would show them how it would feel if you were actually on the scene and you got pulled over,” said Logan. “They think that is pretty cool.”
South Hopkins Middle School Assistant Principal Jennifer Hibbs said Logan is always willing to do what is asked of him.
“We always do grade level meetings at the beginning of the year, just to emphasize expectations, roles, and things that could potentially happen from a legal aspect versus a school aspect, and any time we ask Deputy Logan to speak or to chime in and emphasize a point, he does,” she said.
Logan said he tries to visit both schools each day unless something is going on at South Hopkins Middle, then he stays at the middle school all day.
“I try to mix it up so people don’t know my schedule,” he said.
When talking to other law enforcement officers who want to become an SRO, he tells them they have to have a new outlook when going from the streets to school. SROs are around to love the kids and keep them safe.
“If you are looking for bad stuff all day long, kids are not going to trust you or come to you,” said Logan.
At the middle school level, he is allowed to charge students if they have committed a crime, but he says he tries to avoid charging students and looks at how he can help them because he doesn’t want them to get in trouble.
“You have to do something extremely bad for me to want to charge you,” said Logan.
He believes he is in the school to give students a positive experience with the police since a lot of the kids have seen parents taken into custody by police.
“A lot of these kids have bad interactions with the police when they get home, but when they come to school, they have a different way of thinking after a while,” said Logan.
He tries to be there for the students outside of school hours too. Logan said a few years ago the middle school dance team competed in Frankfort in a big dance competition and he surprised them.
“I didn’t tell them I was coming, and they thought that was the greatest thing,” he said.
Logan even volunteers at some of the games, like earlier this week, he worked a volleyball game, and a lot of the kids wanted to talk and tried to get him to dance with them.
“I see them out all the time,” he said. “It makes me feel good because they are excited to see me.”
Hibbs said that is one of the things she and Principal Jan Richey love about Logan is that he interacts with the kids and makes them feel comfortable.
“It helps with the culture and climate of our building because parents love him and kids love him,” she said. “We just appreciate Deputy Logan, and I don’t think this school would be what it is if he wasn’t in it.”
Logan said this is a job he is excited to go to every morning.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.