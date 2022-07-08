Three cadets from Hopkins County Central High School Air Force JROTC participated in the Kentucky Girls State, with one being chosen to go on to Washington, D.C.
The three cadets who participated were Katherine Keown, Rachel Williams, and Nevaeh DeMoss.
Elaine Joselyn, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6, said the state program is a five-day interactive event put on by the American Legion Auxiliary. The Madisonville unit sponsored the three female cadets.
Each state has its own gathering to teach cadets more about the government, she said.
At the state level, participants elect officials and develop the executive and legislative branches of government. The judiciary branch is covered through speaker presentations at the state and lower levels.
“It is a more in-depth look to where they can better understand it,” said Joselyn. “They learn to vote, they make bills, and pick a Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary of State, and Treasurer.”
This year the event was held in Georgetown, and 19 cadets from across the state participated. They even visited the state’s capital, Frankfort.
“The goal is to learn more about state and government levels, democracy, and how government works,” said Joselyn.
The cadets seemed to enjoy it, she said. They learned a lot more than they knew before.
At the end of the week, the group picked two delegates to go to Washington D.C., which is the National State.
This year Keown was one of the girls chosen to visit D.C. at the end of July.
Joselyn said the other states will choose two girls to represent them, so there will be around 100 going.
She said the Auxiliary Unit 6 offers to sponsor cadets for the Boys and Girls State every year for both Central and Madisonville North Hopkins. The event is only open to student cadets going into their senior year.
