For most, the desire to address one’s physical ailments far outweigh any mental health needs.
But Baptist Health Clinical Coordinator Brad Long, a therapist at the group’s Behavioral Health Unit in Madisonville, warns anyone that will listen that an individual’s mental health is equally as important.
Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Month, and Long said there is generally a stigma around mental health care — a stigma he would love to see end.
“When you don’t fully understand the issues that go with mental health, I think we put this stigma on that is unfair,” he said. “There are many people that, to some degree, struggle with mental health issues. But it’s because of a lack of understanding and lack of knowledge we seem to have put a stigma behind it.”
Psychiatrist and Medical Director for the Behavioral Health Unit, Dr. Shabeer Abubucker, said we live in a “pull yourself up by the bootstraps” kind of culture.
“And that, in many ways, can be very empowering. It can place a great deal of responsibility on the individual to try to take control of their life and move forward,” he said. “So, when someone is in a situation where they’re not able to do that, then there’s a sense that they’re failing.”
Abubucker said people tend to think differently about mental health issues.
“Physical health issues don’t have a moral will — you know somebody that has diabetes and they don’t get blamed for their bad eating habits or their poor exercise habits. They are told they have diabetes and then get treatment for that,” he said. “When it comes to mental health issues, there’s a tendency to think moralistically just because some failure of yours, you didn’t do what you should have done, and that’s why you’re facing this situation.”
But, he says, that is not the case.
During this unusual time caused by the novel coronavirus, people are feeling anxious and couped up. Abubucker said human beings are social creatures, and isolation can be challenging.
“As we talk about this social distancing, I think it’s worth thinking about it as physical distancing because we need to stay physically apart to try to prevent the spread of illness,” he said.
“But that doesn’t mean that we can’t socially connect with people, sometimes, it’s an opportunity to connect meaningfully with people that we care about that, because of the busyness of our schedule, we haven’t been able to connect with recently.”
Sometimes during isolation, people are stuck in the house with their family members that they love and care about, but that can be wearing, he said.
“I think it’s worthwhile to figure out do we balance within a family together, versus independent time for each person,” he said. “That’s a working process, and there may be ideas that you can work through. Like any significant life-changing event, there’s a certain transition period that could be bumpy and rocky, and I’m sure for many folks, a month into this, there’s certain normalcy that’s developed around this isolation process.”
Because of the pandemic, Abubucker said not being able to access certain resources has been taxing for people suffering from anxiety or depression, including outlets like church, which offer a place of fellowship and support.
“There may be more of a need because these kinds of support can’t be present,” he said. “Sometimes, people get into a crisis, and they do need to seek inpatient psychiatric help with the things that are really too difficult for them.”
Part of the National Mental Health Awareness Month, which stems from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is the phrase, “You are not alone.”
Long said the majority of the therapy provided at Baptist outside of medication is in group settings.
“One of the excellent benefits of a group is realizing that ‘I’m not the only one that may be struggling, right now,’ ” he said. “A lot of times, folks in the community may feel isolated may feel that they are the only one struggling, but understanding that I’m not the only one that’s going through this right now can be very uplifting and motivating.”
That’s why it’s crucial not to isolate yourself socially and to keep communicating with your support group, said Long.
“Because the more you stay connected to other individuals, the more you realize that you’re actually not alone,” he said. “You may be in different situations, but we’re all going through this together.”
Abubucker quoted psychiatrist and well-known Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl, by saying, “When we are no longer able to change a situation — we are challenged to change ourselves.”
“When we’re in a situation we can’t completely control, then what we’re forced to do is focus on the things we do have control over, and then look inward,” Abubucker said. “What kind of growth can I have from this situation in this circumstance? How can I find meaningfulness in the circumstances that I’m in? Finding meaning in suffering is a way of alleviating some of the pain that comes from suffering.”
The Behavioral Health Unit at Baptist Health in Madisonville has 15 beds in its adult unit and seven beds in its geriatric unit. To access their services, you can call them directly at 270-825-5650. They are always open, Long said.
If you are going through a crisis, which could look different for each individual, according to Long, or have any suicidal thoughts contact the national crisis hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.