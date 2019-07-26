Kentucky Wesleyan names Crick new director of alumni relations

The former community development director for the city of Madisonville has been named director of alumni relations at her alma mater, Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro.
KWC Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny announced that Summer Crick will begin her new role on Thursday, Aug. 1.
"I'm so excited to be returning to Wesleyan in this role and to work for my beloved alma
mater," said Crick. "I've loved watching the communication, relations and overall morale improve between the college and its alumni since my graduation, and I'm thrilled to be joining this team."
Crick returns to Owensboro after serving in community and economic development for Webster County and Madisonville for the last two-plus years. She introduced and expanded a number of critical community engagement initiatives in Madisonville, including Friday Night Live, and was also a co-founder of the Hopkins County Young Professionals organization.
In addition, she has been a board member for the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce, heavily involved with the Madisonville Rotary Club, Junior Achievement and Impact Mentoring, and was recently voted Hopkins County Citizen of the Year and chosen as a member of United Way of the Coalfield's 30 Under 30 inaugural class.
While a student at Wesleyan, Crick was a leader in the Student Government Association and Kappa Delta sorority. She gained invaluable experience serving the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corporation as an intern and began her professional career with the Green River Area Development District.
"We are very excited to welcome Summer back home to Kentucky Wesleyan," said Kenny. "Summer was an active student at Wesleyan and has continued as an active alumna. She brings an enthusiasm and excitement that will radiate among her alumni peers and continue to strengthen the outreach and engagement efforts of the Kentucky Wesleyan College Alumni Association."
Crick has served as community and economic development director for Webster County since March. She earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Wesleyan in 2014 and completed a master's in public service administration from the University of Evansville in 2016.
