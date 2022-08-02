On Saturday, New Salem Baptist Church in Nortonville held their Back to School Bash for the community. The day was filled with free fun, food and back to school supplies for those who showed up.
Hotdogs, cotton candy, sno-cones, chips and drinks were all free of charge. Kids were able to enjoy the bounce houses inside the gym and the playground with family and friends.
Volunteers manned three different tables, labeled by age, in order to hand out school supplies for the appropriate need, whether it be elementary, middle or high school.
According to volunteers, the first round of back packs and supplies were completely handed out after the first hour that they had to go get more to ‘restock’ the tables.
Children were able to pick their backpack of choice and then volunteers would fill it with notebooks, folders, pencils, crayons, scissors, a glue stick, and paper.
Volunteers shared how great it was to see the children have fun while getting free school supplies, enabling families to give their kids a successful start to this year’s upcoming school year.
