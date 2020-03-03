The Ethics Committee for the city of Madisonville says it never received a complaint about the conduct of accused former police officer Scott Gipson.
But when the committee met Monday for the first time since Gipson retired under a cloud of accusations and two ongoing investigations, City Clerk Kim Blue said police complaints are not something that the committee would handle.
“That’s where our city attorney comes in,” she said said. “Once that complaint is filed, it is investigated. But that’s against the police officer. That has nothing to do with this board of ethics.”
“This board is solely responsible for investigating complaints that are sent to us,” committee chair Jason Hawkins said. “We have no authority to do anything without something being filed with us.”
Something may have been filed by the close of business Monday. An Evansville television reporter said he would submit a complaint over how Mayor Kevin Cotton and Police Chief Chris Taylor responded to text messages from Gipson’s wife.
“I don’t even live here,” Tyler Druin said as he criticized how the city handled allegations that Gipson falsified time cards while working with an FBI task force.
No members of the public were present for the board’s seven-minute meeting. But after adjourning, the two board members present faced several questions about the Gipson case.
Druin declared Gipson’s wife was the “whistleblower” who sent packets of complaints to newsrooms and local officials. Druin said he has more than 250 email and text messages from October between Cotton, Taylor and Gipson’s wife.
“The chief and the mayor told her to quit sending information, that they are overwhelmed, and that they have enough to go through,” Druin said. “That is not right ... It irks me.”
Druin asked the board if the mayor and police chief’s approach was ethical.
“We don’t have access to that information,” Hawkins said. Based on that, he declined to offer an opinion. But he said Druin has the right to file a complaint through proper channels.
Blue cited a city ordinance which says the ethics board can refer possible violations to the mayor, city council or city attorney.
Druin also challenged the three-month internal review of Gipson’s actions, which began in late October. It led to Taylor placing Gipson on administrative leave one week before Gipson retired Saturday, Feb. 1.
“All it takes is one wrongdoing in Kentucky for someone to be terminated,” Druin said. He based that on Kentucky making all public employee jobs “at-will” positions.
“That is sloppy,” Druin said. “Anyone at McDonald’s, Arby’s, Michelin, (The) Messenger, 44 News .... we would be terminated.”
At one point, Druin said Taylor’s office also needs a review by the ethics committee, if not an outside agency. Blue disagreed with that.
“You also have a husband at home who’s a police officer,” the TV reporter said. “You’re biased toward the city, and you’re biased toward the police department. I have nothing more to say to you.”
Joe Blue, Kim’s husband, is the school resource officer at Madisonville Community College and a city employee.
The committee members listened carefully, without reacting. At one point, Barry McGaw actually advised Druin to “calm down a bit.” Druin apologized to everyone as he left.
Taylor told The Messenger two weeks ago that his office had concluded an internal investigation of Gipson. He’s waiting to release the results until the Kentucky State Police completes its own investigation. A call to KSP headquarters in Frankfort Monday afternoon was not returned.
The ethics committee’s next scheduled meeting is Monday, June 1.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.